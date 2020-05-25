Monday, may 25

Name day: Junora, Anšlavs

Public broadcasting of Latvia
 
In Riga clear +12 °C, N wind, 3,60m/s
Important
Topics
Photo: Annija Petrova / Latvijas Radio

Unemployment at 9.2% in Latvia in April

Today, 15:02
Business
Authors: eng.lsm.lv (Latvian Public Broadcasting)
In April 2020, the unemployment rate in Latvia was 9.2%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher as compared to March, according to May 25 data from the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB).

The unemployment rate registered in the State Employment Agency is 8%, with an increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to March. Compared to April 2019, rates increased by 2.7 percentage points for actual unemployment and 1.7 percentage points for registered unemployment.

Photo: CSB

The level of unregistered unemployment is calculated using the data from State Employment Agency, but the actual unemployment data uses labor force sample survey and monthly data of the State Employment Agency regarding the registered unemployed.

As from 13 March 2020, due to the announced state of emergency, an on-site survey of the population was suspended, interviews were only conducted remotely. Since the CSB did not have access to all households in the sample, the level of survey response decreased, which also affected the data gathered, indicated CSB.

 

Seen a mistake?

Select text and press Ctrl+Enter to send a suggested correction to the editor

Select text and press Report a mistake to send a suggested correction to the editor

Related articles
Business
Economy
Latest news
Most read