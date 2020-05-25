The unemployment rate registered in the State Employment Agency is 8%, with an increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to March. Compared to April 2019, rates increased by 2.7 percentage points for actual unemployment and 1.7 percentage points for registered unemployment.

Photo: CSB

The level of unregistered unemployment is calculated using the data from State Employment Agency, but the actual unemployment data uses labor force sample survey and monthly data of the State Employment Agency regarding the registered unemployed.

As from 13 March 2020, due to the announced state of emergency, an on-site survey of the population was suspended, interviews were only conducted remotely. Since the CSB did not have access to all households in the sample, the level of survey response decreased, which also affected the data gathered, indicated CSB.